KOTA KINABALU: MCA will contest four seats in the Sabah state election later this month.

Sabah MCA liaison chairman Lu Yen Tung said the four seats are Kapayan, Elopura, Karamunting and Likas.

“MCA has again been entrusted by the Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership to contest and to lift the voice of the Chinese community and the people of Sabah in several selected areas,” he said in a statement.

MCA will also contest using the BN logo as we’re confident that BN’s excellent track record in helping the people will still be able to attract the people’s support for the party, he said. — Bernama