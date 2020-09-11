Sabah election: PKR to contest seven seats

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR is to contest seven seats in the state election this month, with its chairman Datuk Christina Liew defending the Api-Api seat.

In announcing the party’s candidates today, Liew said two of the seven candidates are new faces, namely Tawau Municipal Council president Alijus Sipil who will contest the Tamparuli seat and Peto Galim who will stand in Inanam.

“The four other candidates, to be fielded in Klias, Tempasuk, Matunggong and Sook, are senior leaders of Sabah PKR and they have contested these seats in past elections,” she said.

In the announced list of candidates are Abdul Rahmad Md Yakub (Klias); Mustapha Sakmud (Tempasuk); Sazalye Donol Abdullah (Matunggong) and Raymond Ahuar (Sook).

Liew said the candidates went through a selection process that also considered whether they are winnable candidates and are known to the people in the respective constituencies.

“The candidates will have to work hard (to win). I hope those who were not selected will help and cooperate with the candidates to ensure their victory.

“I will meet all the PKR divisional committees in Sabah to ensure that they work together to help the candidates from our allies as well, such as Parti Warisan Sabah, DAP and UPKO,” she said.

Nomination for the state election is set for tomorrow. Polling is on Sept 26. — Bernama