Sabah election: PM Muhyiddin holds meeting with PN, BN leaders in KK

KOTA KINABALU: Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is chairing a meeting of leaders of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN) at a hotel here.

The prime minister, who is also the president of Bersatu, convened the closed-door meeting at about 10.30am. It is being attended by more than 20 leaders.

Among the leaders at the meeting are Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Sabah Umno Liaison Committee chairman and Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Hajiji Noor; STAR president Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan; SAPP president Datuk Yong Teck Lee; PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man; PBRS deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup and PBS secretary-general Datuk Jahid Jahim.

Sabah is holding a state election. Nomination is set for tomorrow and polling is on Sept 26. — Bernama