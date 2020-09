KOTA KINABALU: Perikatan Nasional (PN) today announced that they will contest 29 seats in the Sabah State Election later this month, and will probably contest against Barisan Nasional (BN) for three of the seats.

The three seats are Paginatan, Tulid dan Sook.

Head of Sabah Bersatu Leadership Council Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix) appeared shocked to learn about the matter from the reporters who asked for his response during the press conference to announce the 29 seats to be contested by PN, which was held a few hours after BN announced their candidates.

“I am not able to confirm the list of UMNO candidates...I cannot respond to this matter because I don’t have the list and was not aware of the matter, let’s wait and see,” he said.

However, he said he really hoped that the matter could be resolved soon to avoid the PN-BN contest.

“Let’s not have it (PN-BN contest) because we want to win (the election). We will look into it (to meet with BN). Nomination day is Saturday, we will try to make things good for everyone,” he said.-Bernama