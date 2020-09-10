Sabah Election: UMNO-Bersatu seat allocation resolved, to be announced tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: The seat allocation issue between UMNO and Bersatu for the Sabah State Election has been resolved and will be announced tomorrow.

Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said UMNO and Bersatu had reached a consensus on the allocation of seats to be contested by both parties through a very harmonious negotiation process.

“I can say that the issue has been 100 per cent resolved,” he told reporters after attending the Bubur Asyura programme at Surau An-Najah here today.

He said the announcement of the seat allocation and the candidates to be fielded to contest will be done by Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin tomorrow.

A total of 73 seats will be contested in this state election. The Election Commission has set Sept 12 for the nomination, Sept 22 for early voting and Sept 26 for polling.

Annuar said UMNO and Bersatu will focus on 45 seats where the majority of the population are Muslim Bumiputeras, while the remaining 28 seats will be contested by other parties under Perikatan Nasional (PN). -Bernama