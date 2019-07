LAHAD DATU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is going to the ground to help rural folk pay their electricity bills.

Its mobile counters make the rounds on a scheduled basis to the remote areas in Tanjung Labian, Felda Sahabat; Tenom; Sipitang and Keningau as well as the islands in the Beluran, Sandakan, Kota Kinabatangan, Kota Belud and Semporna areas.

SESB general manager (finance) Lisa Wan Siew Han said the mobile counters save the villagers a trip to the nearest town to settle their bills.

In Tanjung Labian, for example, over 600 people from eight villages have welcomed the SESB initiative.

Prawn-breeder Musli Jaafar, 60, said the SESB mobile counter in Tanjung Labian saves him a trip of over two hours to Lahad Datu town just to pay his electricity bill.

“In the past, due to the need to travel far for the purpose, I have postponed settling the bill and, in the process, forgotten to pay. Now, I pay the bill at the mobile counter,” he told Bernama when settling the bill at the SESB Tanjung Labian mobile counter.

Faisal Jubair, 56, is happy with the mobile counter facility but wants SESB to open an office nearby.

Wan also said that consumers without Internet access can pay their electricity bills through SMS banking if they are account holders at Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) or Bank Islam Berhad.

MBF and Mastercard credit card-holders can make payments through the MBD Call & Pay service by contacting 088-246633, she added. — Bernama