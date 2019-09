SANDAKAN: The Sabah Ministry of Education and Innovation is expected to release the state digitalisation blueprint this year to spearhead its economy into the digital era, its minister Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said today.

He said the plan will lay out and coordinate all digital systems in the state to attract foreign investors to Sabah.

“This will show foreign investors how we in Sabah can provide digital services for international relations and data delivery easily and quickly.

“For industries like manufacturing, the digital system is very important because this is the current need,” he told reporters after launching the Information Technology and Communications Seminar, Sandakan-level here.

Dr Yusof said the plan is expected to be finalised this year and will be tabled at the state cabinet. — Bernama