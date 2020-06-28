Sabah flash floods hit 10 districts, cause evacuations

PETALING JAYA: Flash floods in Sabah due to a downpour on Saturday has affected residents in 10 districts, with some having to be evacuated from their villages.

The affected districts are Tenom, Pitas, Beaufort, Membakut, Papar, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Penampang, Keningau and Tuaran.

“A total of 55 villages have been affected. Monitoring is underway,” said Sabah Malaysia Civil Defence Force in a statement today.

He said four temporary evacuation centres have been opened, two in Kota Belud which houses 81 people from 31 families, one relief centre in Penampang housing 21 people from six families and one centre in Papar with 60 people from 19 families.

The number of evacuees is expected to increase in some districts as the evacuation and registration process is ongoing.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) said the Sabah Disaster Management Committee is following standard operating procedures for flood mitigation, and timely reports and updates are received.

“So far, the situation is properly managed accordingly by the Sabah Civil Defence Force,” the spokesperson told theSun today.

The spokesperson also said rainfall was moderate in the affected areas, as of noon today.