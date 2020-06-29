Sabah floods: 1,209 evacuated, Kota Belud roads still inaccessible to light vehicles

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,209 flood evacuees from 377 families affected by floods are currently housed at 15 temporary relief centres (PPS) in several districts statewide as at 4pm today.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee in a statement said that 323 people from 102 families were housed in four centres in Kota Belud and 751 people from 236 families were given shelter at eight PPS in Tenom.

“In addition, 59 people from 20 families are placed in one PPS in Papar, another 19 people from five families are seeking shelter in one PPS in Penampang while 57 people from 12 families are housed in one PPS in Beaufort,” the statement said.

A total of 11 districts involving 152 villages in Sabah have been affected by the floods following heavy rain on Saturday, including Kota Belud, Tuaran, Putatan, Penampang, Papar, Beaufort, Keningau and Pitas, it said.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Misran Bisara confirmed to Bernama that the main roads connecting Kota Belud to Kota Kinabalu and other districts as well as nearby areas are still inaccessible to small and light vehicles.

As the water level on the affected roads reached almost 0.5m in depth, they were only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicles, he said.

Yesterday, hundreds of vehicles were stranded at the Kota Belud main roundabout as it was inundated in flood water.

Misran also said that JBPM would continue flood monitoring, as well as extending the deployment time at Kota Belud fire station from 12 hours to 24 hours to ensure adequate personnel in the field.

In a related development, state Public Works Department (PWD) director Datuk Richard Jomiji said almost 95% of roads were affected by the floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, with the exception of a few roads in Tenom and Papar.

He said that cleaning up works were being carried out to ensure that roads were safe for use, and the department was also developing traffic management plans including installing signs and warning lights in areas at risk of landslides. - Bernama