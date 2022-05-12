Sabah floods: 1,958 victims housed at 17 shelters in Tenom, Beaufort

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,958 people from 733 families affected by the floods in Tenom and Beaufort are housed at 17 temporary evacuation centres (PPS).

The State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement, said that two of the PPS are in Beaufort, namely Dewan Selagon which houses 218 victims, and Dewan DSP Dun Banir (132 victims).

“According to the statement, 15 PPS have been opened in Tenom, among them Dewan Kebudayaan Mandalom Lama, which houses 164 people, Rumah Kebudayaan Ponontomon (209 victims), Dewan Mini Jinuim Jimin (139 victims) and Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Mandalom (97 victims).

Others are Dewan Labut 2 (134 victims), Dewan Masyarakat Sri Antenom (103 victims), Rumah Kebudayaan Batu-Batu (123 victims), and Rumah Kebudayaan Pantagon Saga, which houses 47 victims.

The other relief centres are Rumah Kebudayaan Maugus, which accommodates 231 victims, Rumah Kebudayaan Angalor (91 victims), Dewan Kampung Kalang Kanar (24 victims), Rumah Kebudayaan Kalasasan (77 victims), Dewan Terbuka Kampung Saga (22 victims), Rumah Kebudayaan Makakagas (55 victims) while 92 people are placed in Rumah Kebudayaan Belumbung Kemabong.

Twenty-two villages in Tenom and 56 villages in Beaufort were affected by floods following continuous heavy rain since Monday afternoon.

Tenom is a district in the interior of Sabah and is located about 150 kilometres south of Kota Kinabalu, while Beaufort is one of the towns and districts also in the interior of the state, located about 100 km southwest of the Sabah capital. - Bernama