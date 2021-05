KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) and related parties must quickly monitor the conditions of public infrastructures especially main roads and bridges to ensure they are in good conditions in the light of the current floods, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar, who is also State Works Minister, said the continuous heavy rain and floods currently could cause several incidents such as damaged roads, landslides and washed away bridges which must be addressed immediately.

In this regard, he said the agencies involved especially Sabah JKR must be prepared to face such incidents so that repair works were carried out promptly and not delayed.

“All district engineers involved must go down to the field to monitor the situation, damages must be repaired quickly and properly.

“Quickly report large damages requiring substantial allocations to the headquarters. This is to enable funds to be requested from the government towards repairing them,’’ he said via a statement here, today.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said train services between Kota Kinabalu, Beaufort and Tenom were also affected after rail tracks were inundated at several locations.

He urged those affected to be patient and to continue complying with the standard operation procedures (SOPs) while aid would be channelled to those affected by the floods. — Bernama