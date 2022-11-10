Sabah floods: No change in number of flood victims at four PPS

KOTA KINABALU: There was no change in the number of flood victims at four Temporary Flood Relief (PPS) centres in Sabah this afternoon, namely at Penampang, Putatan, Papar and Beaufort, as the number remained at 142 people from 36 families.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat in a statement said the number of evacuees at the Penampang Cultural Hall remained at 20 from four families; PPR Hall in Sri Keramat, Putatan (61 victims from 11 families).

Two more PPS, the OKU Training and Rehabilitation Complex in Papar still has 10 people from two families and 51 victims from 19 families remained at the DSP Mohd Dun Banir Hall in Beaufort.

All the PPS were opened on Sunday and Monday, following continuous heavy rain on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Railway Department in a statement said the Loko7001 locomotive that was stuck inside the Damai Tunnel, Papar last night after a landslide, was successfully towed out today.

The Sabah KTM director Leonard Stephen Poyong said that debris at the track and clearence work at the site of the landslide, including fallen trees, were being cleared.

Following the landslide, train services to Sembulan-Beaufort that was scheduled at 5pm, has been cancelled until maintenance work is completed at Kilometer 33 of the Damai Tunnel in Papar, the site of the landslide.

The train service scheduled at 5am tomorrow from Beaufort-Sembulan; Sembulan-Beaufort (7am); and Beaufort-Sembulan (11.01am) has also been cancelled.

“We wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused. Any development about the operation of services at the Kota Kinabalu sector will be updated from time to time,“ said the department.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Public Works Department (JKR) in a separate statement said the Langkawit TV Station road at Kampung Langkawit, Papar has been closed for all vehicles due to a landslide.

“The incident was believed to have been caused by continuos rain while the consessionaire is carrying out work at the site to clear the debris,” said the statement. - Bernama