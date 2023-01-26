Sabah floods: Tour operators advised to prioritise safety

KOTA KINABALU: Tourists and tour operators in Sabah are advised to prioritise safety following unpredictable weather and floods that have hit the state.

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew told Bernama that this is especially when they are participating in leisure activities.

She also advised tourists and tour operators to always adhere to instructions from the authorities.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Agency said due to flooding, 6,331 people from 2,168 families in five districts have been placed in 25 temporary relief centres as of 2 pm today.

Meanwhile, Sabah Fire and Rescue Department Deputy Director (Operations Division) Misran Bisara advised the public to temporarily postpone travel or holiday plans if necessary following the floods.

Citing two boat-sinking incidents in Sabah waters this week alone, he said advised the public and tour operators to postpone water-related leisure activities until the situation improves.

Meanwhile, Sabah Parks (TTS) director Dr Maklarin Lakim said that in preparation for the North East Monsoon, he held a meeting and briefing with all station managers in November last year.

He said generally, locations under its jurisdiction were safe from flooding as they comprise highlands and islands, such as marine parks and Mount Kinabalu.

“However, if there is continuous rain and winds, this can cause water to flow rapidly and also cause limited visibility. Climbing activities will then be suspended based on standard mountain climbing operating procedures,” he said. - Bernama