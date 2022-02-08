Sabah floods: Two PPS in Pitas closed this evening

KOTA KINABALU: Two temporary relief centres (PPS) in Pitas, about 170 kilometres from here, were closed this evening after the number of flood evacuees dropped to 583 from 190 families from 719 victims from 236 families recorded this morning.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee secretariat’s statement said that the two PPS closed were the ones at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Pitas II and SK Rukom after all evacuees were allowed to return home.

It said two PPS still operational were at Kampung Sinukab community hall, housing 510 victims from 170 families, and Kampung Kusilad community hall with 73 victims from 20 families.

The victims were from four affected villages namely, Kampung Kusilad, Kampung Kanibongan, Kampung Boribi and Kampung Untang-Untang/Mulung Kulung. - Bernama