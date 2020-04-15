Sabah gives over RM16.8m cash aid to 42,569 recipients

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Rural Development Ministry has distributed RM16,845,900 in financial aid to 42,569 recipients under the Sabah We Care Special Package Covid-19 as of yesterday.

Its minister Datuk Ewon Benedick, in a statement, said the ministry had been entrusted to distribute the aid to recipients enrolled in the e-Kasih system and those from the lower-income group (B40) who were dropped from the system.

The assistance was also channelled to Mini Estate Sejahtera (MESEJ), mountain porters, rubber, oil palm and cocoa smallholders, breeders and fishermen.

“The money has been deposited into the bank accounts of the recipients while for others without bank accounts, cash payments were made through the district office, Community Development Leaders Unit and the Welfare Department,” he said.

Ewon said the ministry was currently processing the special aid and voucher payments for those registered under the e-Kasih system.

He said those B40 not registered under e-Kasih can apply for the aid via the website http://bantuan.covid19.sabah.gov.my. - Bernama