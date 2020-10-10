Sabah Govt channels food aid worth RM2 mln to each district under CMCO - Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will channel food baskets worth RM2 million to each district under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

The six districts being placed under the CMCO are Kota Kinabalu, Penampang, Putatan, Sandakan, Papar and Tuaran all of which have been declared Covid-19 red zones by the Ministry of Health.

Hajiji said the distribution of the aid was through the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB) in each district and assisted by the police, RELA, Sabah Health Department and General Welfare Services Department.

“The state government is aware that the implementation of the CMCO in the six districts has a big impact and affects the lives of the people in the affected areas,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Meanwhile, Hajiji said the state government also agreed to suspend all barter trade activities in the state starting Monday (Oct 12) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“All Sabahans are reminded to always abide by the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government and are advised to play their respective roles in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,“ he said. -Bernama