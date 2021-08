KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government today conveyed its condolences to the family of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman, Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin who passed away early today.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor described Lajim as a dedicated leader and a good friend who had contributed a lot to the state and country throughout his political career.

“On behalf of my family and the Sabah government, I extend condolences to Datin Seri Normila Siong (Lajim’s wife) and the family on the loss of their much loved one,“ he said in a statement, here.

Hajiji said as a Bersatu supreme council member, Lajim had contributed a lot of effort and time to the party, besides offering advice.

Lajim, 66, breathed his last at the KPJ Specialist Hospital here at 6.23am. On Aug 24, he was put to sleep during treatment for Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin in a statement said he had lost a very close friend while his death was also a big loss to the state and country.

“We were together in leading organisations and as members of the Umno Supreme Council. My family and I and the Sabah Umno leadership extend our condolences to the late Lajim’s wife and his family.

“He will always be remembered as a leader who had contributed immensely to the people of Sabah, especially while serving as the Member of Parliament for the Beaufort constituency and assemblyman for the Klias state constituency.

Bung Moktar said the late Lajim’s contribution to the state and country’s development also could not be denied through the various posts he held including as Sabah Deputy Chief Minister and as Deputy Transport Minister at the federal level. — Bernama