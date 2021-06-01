Sabah govt instructs all village heads to monitor, help control spread of Covid-19

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has instructed all its village heads to monitor and help control the spread of Covid-19 in their respective villages.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) said the task order was in line with the power given to village heads under the Rural Administration Ordinance [Sabah Chapter 132] (OPLB) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Sabah.

He said all village heads were asked to immediately inform the Kota Kinabalu City Mayor, Tawau Municipal Council President, Sandakan Municipal Council President, District Officer, or Assistant District Officer of the Sub-District Office immediately in the event of a Covid-19 outbreak or death in their village.

“The village head must also inform the relevant parties if there are villagers or people in the village committing or attempting to commit or with intent to commit an offence in violation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the National Security Council which is an offence under Act 342.

“Besides that, the village head must take steps to control the movements of outsiders in the village area. All information of outsiders entering and leaving the village must be recorded,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Meanwhile, Masidi, who is also the state government’s spokesman on Covid-19, said a total of 207 new cases were recorded today, bringing the cumulative number of cases in Sabah to date to 62,244, with two deaths reported in Kunak and Lahad Datu. -Bernama