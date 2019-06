KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state government is holding its Aidilfitri open house tomorrow at Menara Tun Mustapha from 10am to 1pm.

The Chief Minister’s Department in a statement said the festive gathering would be graced by Yang Dipertua Negri Sabah, Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and his wife Toh Puan Norlidah R. M Jasni.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal with his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib, and other state leaders are also expected to attend. — Bernama