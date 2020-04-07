Sabah govt stops fish hawking activity at Safma

KOTA KINABALU: All fish hawking activities at the Sabah Fish Marketing complex (Safma) to be stopped with immediate effect for the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

State secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement said this was to reduce daily congestion reported at the complex.

“From now on only unloading and wholesale trading activities are allowed at the complex,” he said.

Meanwhile, Safar called on enforcement authorities to monitor and enforce social distancing order among people queuing outside bank premises.

“It has come to our knowledge that there were congestions in the city and towns across the state since yesterday, particularly at the bank premises. Members of the public are urged to observe social distancing while carrying out banking matters, either when queuing outside the bank or inside the bank.

“Banks are also advised to limit the number of customers in their premises at a time,” he said. — Bernama