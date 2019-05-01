Sabah govt to continue to uphold cultural festivals

PITAS: The Sabah government is committed to continuously upholding cultural festivals to ensure they continue to flourish and unite the people of various races and religions in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said the festivals, such as the Kaamatan Festival, should be maintained as they could bring the people of various ethnic groups and beliefs, together.

The diversity in religion, race and culture of the Sabah people, he said, served as foundation for Malaysia’s strength towards becoming a developed nation.

“Therefore, it is our responsibility to continue to have respect for others and safeguard the racial unity that has been forged.

“The Kaamatan Festival that is organised every year is a move towards ensuring this,” he said at the launch of the state-level Kaamatan Festival by the Yang Dipertua Negri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin here today.

Also present were all three Sabah deputy chief ministers – Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Datuk Christina Liew – and state-level Kaamatan Festival committee chairman Datuk Peter Anthony. — Bernama