KOTA KINABALU: The state government is gearing to rev up Sabah’s development and economy by strengthening its financial position through efficient planning and management.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal admitted that the state government’s enthusiasm was bolstered by Indonesia’s decision to move its capital to Kalimantan, which would be a catalyst for Borneo’s economic growth.

“Therefore, we must do our best to seize this golden opportunity, so that it will not get out of our hands. The government is committed to developing and producing knowledgeable, highly skilled and innovative human resource.

“If all the planning go well, Sabah will not only be one of the fastest growing states but will bring immense benefit to the people,“ he said at a state banquet in conjunction with Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s 66th birthday, here last night.

Mohd Shafie also called on departments and agencies to continuously enhance the efficiency of the state’s service delivery system at all administrative and implementation levels.

“This has always been the focus and agenda of the state government,” he said. - Bernama