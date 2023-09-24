Sabah: Hajiji confident GRS, PH cooperation can lead to success in state polls

TONGOD: Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) is confident that good cooperation with the component parties within the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and the state’s Pakatan Harapan (PH) can lead to success for the coalition in the next state election.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor (pix), who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, said this confidence is based on the increasing acceptance and support from the people towards Gagasan Rakyat as a component party under GRS.

“Therefore, I urge Gagasan Rakyat leaders at every division to organise the party machinery well and ensure a strong party before the State Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

“I believe with the response and our achievement in establishing thousands of (party) branches and divisions across Sabah, coupled with the cooperation with GRS and PH, InsyaAllah, we will succeed in the next state election,” he said during the launching of Kuamut Gagasan Rakyat division and the opening of the division’s annual meeting at Dataran Rakyat Tongod hall, here, yesterday.

Hajiji said even though Gagasan Rakyat has good support from the people in Sabah, the party still needs the cooperation of its allies to govern and develop the state.

The party which was formed to fulfil the aspirations of Sabahans, has nearly 300,000 members and 73 divisions statewide, he added.

“They want us to focus on local parties like in Sarawak, but this does not mean we don’t want to collaborate with national parties,” he said.

GRS also includes Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS) and Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

In a separate ceremony, Hajiji handed over 421 native land grants involving 790.37 hectares of land, to residents from 15 villages in Tongod.

According to Hajiji, of the number, 343 grants are the result of the Sabah Native Land Services Programme (PANTAS) and 78 grants come from the regular land application process. - Bernama