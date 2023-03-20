Sabah has highest number of PPR projects in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: So far, the implementation of People’s Housing Programme (PPR) projects in Sabah constitute the highest number in the country, encompassing 38 projects involving 26,099 units, said the Ministry of Local Government Development (KPKT).

“Out of that number, 34 PPR projects involving a total of 23,509 units have been completed while four more PPR projects involving 2,590 units are still under construction,“ KPKT said in a statement today.

The ministry said PPR Batu Putih, Sandakan involving 900 units is one of the PPR projects in Sabah which is currently in the process of being occupied.

PPR Batu Putih PPR was completed and handed over to the Sabah Local Government and Housing Ministry (KKTP) on Nov 28, 2019, but the PPR could not be occupied earlier due to repair work carried out following its use as a Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre .

“Based on the latest information from the Sabah KKTP, the offer letter to successful applicants is expected to be issued at the end of March 2023 and occupation of the first phase of this PPR will be done in April 2023,“ said KPKT. - Bernama