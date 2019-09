TENOM: Fertiliser and pesticide subsidies worth RM44 million will be distributed to 56,446 hill paddy farmers in Sabah and Sarawak from this month onwards.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub (pix) said today that the farmers could go to the Agriculture office in their respective areas for their portion.

Earlier, he opened the Area Farmers Organisation (PPK)’s new office here, which was built in March last year at a cost of RM2.6 million.

Salahuddin made the announcement on the RM44 million allocation for the subsidy scheme on June 13, which would benefit 11,684 hill paddy farmers in Sabah and 44,762 in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, he encouraged farmers and cultivators to apply for new seeds under the new source of wealth initiative to diversify their crop.

He said the initiative was to intensify crop production and reduce dependence on imported food including fruits and vegetables.

“The ministry will help the people involved in cash crops and the PPK will serve to monitor and ensure that all cash crops are cultivated on a large scale,“ he told reporters. — Bernama