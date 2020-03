KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government leads other states in empowering women as policy formulators and implementers, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix).

He said Sabah had exceeded the national target of having 30% women in leadership roles by appointing women to 40% of senior government posts.

“This move was made on the realisation that women are also capable of leading organisations as their motherly nature has trained them to be administrators.

“As such, we have taken steps and initiatives to appreciate and encourage their role in terms of not only policy implementation but also policy formulation,” he added.

He said this at the Sabah state-level Women’s Day celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre here last night.

Also present were his wife Datin Seri Shuryani Shuaib, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau and his wife Datin Seri Dr Jaina Sintian, state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon and Sabah Women’s National Advisory Council chairman Datuk Noni Said.

Mohd Shafie said among the senior posts in the state government held by women are in the Economic Planning Unit and the Sabah state Attorney-General.

At the ceremony, Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandin was given the Tokoh Wanita Sabah award; Noraini Sulong, the Anugerah Usahawan Cemerlang; Inggai Suging, the Anugerah Wanita Cemerlang; and Persatuan Ibu Tunggal Tandek, the Anugerah Persatuan Cemerlang.

The Anugerah Khas Lelaki was given to Datuk Ab Jamal Tun Sakaran for his contributions to the development of Sabah. — Bernama