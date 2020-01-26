Sabah looking into providing personnel at entry points with protective equipment

SEMPORNA: The state government is looking into providing personnel at Sabah entry points with protective equipment in an effort to prevent the spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the protective equipment included face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves.

“I think the Health and People’s Wellbeing Ministry and the Education and Innovation Ministry are working on it,“ he told reporters after attending the Chinese New Year celebration organised by the Bandar Baru Semporna of Parti Warisan Sabah here last night.

Shafie said the state government had also stepped up monitoring and surveillance at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

“We are taking proactive preventive measures, for example, by conducting passenger health screenings,“ he said.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry confirmed the fourth case of Coronavirus in the country.

The victims, all of whom are Chinese nationals had entered Malaysia via Johor from Singapore. — Bernama