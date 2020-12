KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government wants to have a closer working relationship with the Chinese government as the state looks to rebuild its economy and revamp its agriculture industry.

Speaking during a visit to China’s Consulate General office here today, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan said Sabah needed to lift itself economically after a disastrous year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sabah is an agricultural state and we are looking to elevate this industry to a higher level through the use of the 5G technology. China is the leading country on the technological front, making one breakthrough after another, surpassing any other country in the world.

“Therefore, as the deputy chief minister, I am hoping China will assist Sabah in achieving its ambition and eventually raise our standards of living to a level we have always wanted to be,” he said.

Jeffrey said the Sabah government was grateful for the continued support from the Chinese government through its consulate in Kota Kinabalu and called for greater cooperation in the future.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Consul General Liang Caide said the well-being of the people of Sabah has always been the concern of the Consulate General.

“Especially in this period, the Consulate General is willing to provide assistance within its capacity, to support the people of Sabah in overcoming difficulties and regaining hope,“ he added. -Bernama