KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal today described the late Sandakan MP Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt as a people-oriented leader.

“Today, we have lost a friend, a comrade, a people-oriented minister who had worked tirelessly regardless of time. We sympathise with his family,” he told reporters at the Queen Elizabeth I Hospital here.

Wong died at the hospital from a suspected heart attack. He was 65.

Mohd Shafie said Wong was an old friend in his political struggle, and more so when setting up the Sabah state government.

He said he was informed that Wong had participated in a hike up a hill early today and that at about 9am he had complained of chest pain.

“Wong was rushed to the hospital and he suffered a heart attack. I do not know whether he had a record (of a heart ailment). I was informed by the medical specialists (at the hospital) that a heart attack could have been the cause of death,” he said.

Mohd Shafie said he feels that he has lost a friend who has helped the people a lot.

“Wong was a minister fully committed to helping the people,” he said.

It is learned that Wong hiked up the hill at about 6.30 am with a group of climbers at the Tambaig Adventure Park in Kampung Duvanson, Putatan, near Kota Kinabalu.

Wong had been the Sandakan MP for two terms.

He was appointed a state assemblyman in May last year and entrusted with the Health and People’s Wellbeing portfolio. — Bernama