Sabah MACC arrests professor for allegedly making false claims

KOTA KINABALU: A professor at a university in Sabah was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly submitting false claims involving research fund amounting to more than RM66,000.

According to a source, the 55-year-old professor was arrested at 10 am today at the Sabah MACC.

He was alleged to have submitted the false claims between 2014 and 2017.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest , adding that the suspect was then released on bail of RM10,000 and expected to be charged soon. - Bernama