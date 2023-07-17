Sabah MACC nabs five civil servants for making false claims of RM61,000

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah arrested five state civil servants on suspicion of submitting false transfer claims involving several districts in Sabah amounting to approximately RM61,000.

According to sources, the four men and a woman, aged between 30 and 50, were arrested between 10 am and 12.30 pm when they turned up at the Sabah MACC office here today.

“All the suspects are believed to have submitted a transport company’s receipt statement for the purpose of paying for the delivery of household goods and vehicles when such services were never performed,” said the sources.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and that the case was investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Karunanithy said all the suspects were detained for 24 hours for further investigation and that more arrests may be made, adding that the five will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court tomorrow.

“Following the investigation, the Sabah MACC has provided advice to the Sabah State Public Service Department by suggesting some improvements to the service system and procedures regarding transfer claims in the department.

He said the Sabah state government welcomed the advisory services and is instituting improvements. -Bernama