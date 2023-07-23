Sabah MACC nabs seven people, smashes syndicate impersonating senior govt officers

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested seven individuals and smashed a syndicate which reportedly impersonated senior officers of MACC and the Home Ministry to cheat their victims in Sabah.

According to sources, the syndicate had made hundreds of thousands of ringgit by masquerading as senior officers and claiming that they could help to settle cases under investigation.

“Following raids conducted by MACC and police in several locations here the past few days based on intelligence, seven Malaysians aged between 20 and 30 have been arrested.

“Remand applications under Section 117 of the Penal Code will be made against them at the Kota Kinabalu Special Court on Corruption tomorrow,“ according to a source today.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He urged anyone with information on the syndicate to come forward and cooperate with MACC and advised people not to lend their bank accounts to others.

“Don’t easily believe individuals who introduce themselves as senior government officers,” he said. - Bernama