SIPITANG: The Sabah cabinet may see a minor reshuffle, following the vacancy of the post of State Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, following the death of Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt on Thursday.

However, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the matter would be discussed earlier, including a discussion on the Sabah DAP leadership because of the vacant portfolio.

“No, (Cabinet Shuffle) but we will look into the need before that and I have to talk to the DAP leadership on the vacant minister post.

“I will also discuss with DAP on the preparation for the Sandakan by-election,” he said when met by reporters after opening the 14th Sabah Irau Rayeh Lundayeh festival celebration, here today.

The late Wong, 65, died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 12.15pm on Thursday of a heart attack.

Wong, who was Sabah DAP chairman and Sandakan MP, had left his house for a hike in a park near here at about 5am. — Bernama