Sabah Ministry of Industrial Development launches five-year anti-corruption plan

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s Ministry of Industrial Development (MID) today launched a five-year anti-corruption plan aimed at strengthening its administration and integrity.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said the plan, beginning this year, was formulated in line with the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) and outlined five key strategies in a drive towards cultivating transparency and integrity.

The five key strategies, he said, were to raise effectiveness and transparency in enhancing entrepreneurship development; strengthen its competency, integrity and credibility as liaison between the government and agencies; increase the competency of officers and transparency of financial administration; empower good corporate governance services; and strengthen accountability and integrity of stakeholders.

“To strengthen the ministry’s quality of delivery, a total of 35 initiatives have been identified that can have a significant impact towards the success of further empowering the administration,” Joachim, who is also the state’s Minister of Industrial Development, told a media conference after launching the plan at Wisma Kewangan here today.

He said the anti-corruption committee at the ministry level would be strengthened to ensure the plan’s vision and mission could be achieved as well as to identify improvements that could be made in the future.

He urged the ministry’s staff to make an effort to raise the quality of delivery system so that all initiatives under the plan’s framework could be achieved. — Bernama