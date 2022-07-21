Sabah MMEA foils attempt to smuggle out subsidised cooking oil packets

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) foiled an attempt to smuggle out 646 1kg-packets of subsidised cooking oil worth RM1,615 to neighbouring countries through Semporna waters here, early today.

Semporna Maritime Zone MMEA director Commander Norrimi Hassan said the seizure at 2.10 am was carried out after the authorities detected a boat moving suspiciously about 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Kampung Labuan Haji.

“After realising the presence of the enforcement personnel, the suspect steered towards a shallower area and dived into the water before heading to land nearby, leaving behind the boat carrying 646 packets of cooking oil,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Norrimi said further investigations would be conducted to trace the owner of the boat as well as the mastermind behind the smuggling, adding that the MMEA would intensify patrols and enforcement in hotspots to curb smuggling and entry of illegals.

Members of the public with information related to smuggling activities or other maritime crimes may contact the Semporna Maritime Zone Operations Centre at 089-782619 or MERS 999. - Bernama