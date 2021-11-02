Sabah mulls reducing quarantine period for individuals from abroad

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government will consider reducing the compulsory quarantine period for individuals from abroad entering via the international checkpoints in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix), who is also state Covid-19 spokesman, said it would be applicable to citizens and non-citizens who arrived in Sabah from abroad.

Detailing on the matter, Masidi said fully vaccinated individuals could be considered to undergo seven days of compulsory quarantine while those who are not vaccinated or have incomplete vaccination must undergo 10 days of quarantine.

“In addition, travellers with complete vaccination can be considered to undergo quarantine at home if it is deemed suitable,” he said in a statement last night.

Commenting on the development of Covid-19 in Sabah, Masidi said 393 new cases were recorded yesterday bringing the cumulative number to 218,342 cases, with seven deaths reported.

Masidi said 602 Covid-19 patients were reported to have recovered and allowed to be discharged from hospitals and Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres.

This brings the cumulative total of recovery cases to 207,601 people while 1,867 patients are still receiving treatments, he added. — Bernama