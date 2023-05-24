Sabah needs 16,800 tonnes of beef per year, State Assembly told

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah needs an average of 16,800 tonnes of beef per year, which is equivalent to 60,000 slaughtered cattle, the Sabah Legislative Assembly was told today.

Sabah Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry Assistant Minister Peto Galim said the current beef cattle population is 43,410 and Sabah needs to have 600,000 cattle before being able to stop any intervention in the import of livestock products.

“This demand will increase in line with the increase in population in Sabah. Due to this, the ministry via the Sabah Veterinarian Services Department is developing long-term plans to reduce dependence on imported cattle products,” he said.

He said this in reply to a question from Dr Daud Yusof (Warisan-Bongawan) about the self-sufficiency level (SSL) status for livestock and milk production from dairy cattle in Sabah and the long-term plan to reduce dependence on imported livestock products during an oral question-and-answer session.

Elaborating, Peto said one of the plans to reduce dependence on imported livestock products is to raise the SSL supply of fresh meat in line with the National Food Security Initiative through the National Feedlot Cattle Farming programme.

“The Sabah DVS is working with government-linked companies (GLCs) to increase the cattle population from 14,000 to 35,000 by 2028. The related GLCs will also drive a sustainable cattle business by creating fodder crops to provide fodder at a cheaper cost.

“We will also strengthen the integrated cattle and oil palm farming system. Under this programme, the Sabah DVS will distribute 840 cattle, 1,050 goats and 320 sheep every year from 2021 to 2025,” he said.

He said through the efforts of the Sabah DVS and two GLCs, 15 entrepreneurs who have more than 50 cattle and 123 small entrepreneurs with less than 50 cattle will intensify breeding activities and further increase the livestock population rate.

He said that apart from this, the Keningau DVS Biotechnology Centre will continue to actively implement the artificial insemination programme to increase breeding efficiency, improve livestock genetics and prevent the spread of disease.

“The Sabah DVS has supplied GLCs and local breeders with 2,833 cement straws in 2022; 1,871 (2021); and 1,071 (2020),” he added. - Bernama