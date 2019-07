KOTA KINABALU: Sabah needs highly educated and skilled human capital to meet the challenges of the future, according to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He said Sabah was still a developing state, hence, high-skilled human capital was necessary in ensuring sustainable development efforts could be implemented in the state.

“The Sabah government is committed in focusing on the education sector as its main agenda towards producing highly educated, skilled human capital in driving the state’s development in the future,” he said in his speech at the official opening of a new building at St Francis Convent Secondary School, here today.

His speech text was read by Sabah Education and Innovation Assistant Minister Jenifer Lasimbang.

Mohd Shafie hoped the new school building would steer students to greater progress, and he was also confident the principal and teachers would continue the effort to teach students who had taken the pathway to success through education.

In a related development, Mohd Shafie also stressed on the need to preserve the environment through the green school programme to support and recognise the global aim of advancing environmental sustainability, beside creating healthy as well as vibrant learning communities.

These would enhance not only academic performance but the responsibility towards preserving the environment, he added. - Bernama