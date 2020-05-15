Sabah next?

PETALING JAYA: The loss of Kedah may just be the start of yet another round of crossovers that will cost Pakatan Harapan (PH) another state – Sabah.

The coalition, which out-manoeuvred Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 2018 general election to take power, has been reduced to a mere shadow of itself after just two years in power.

In February, it lost the federal government and just this week, Kedah slipped from its grip. Earlier, Johor, Malacca and Perak also left the stable.

All the losses have been through crossovers of its elected representatives to Perikatan Nasional (PN).

PH’s only consolation now is that it remains strong in Penang and Selangor, where it has a large majority, and in Negri Sembilan, where it has the patronage of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is the MP for Port Dickson.

The coalition has 35 of the 40 seats in the Penang state assembly, making it next to impossible to unseat the state government there.

In Selangor, PH hold 43 out of the 56 state seats, making it equally formidable.

In Negri Sembilan, PH has 20 of the 36 seats. Given the small margin, it would take only three assemblymen from PH to cross over to the Opposition to bring down the state government, and there have been speculation that this could happen anytime.

However, analysts theSun spoke to pointed out that with Anwar holding sway in the state, the risk of PH losing any of its representatives remains slim.

Klang MP Charles Santiago, who is with DAP, said any attempt to get assemblymen from Penang or Selangor to leave PH for PN will just be a muscle-flexing exercise.

“It will be hard to bring down either of the two state governments,” he said.

Nonetheless, he said there have already been talk that moves have begun to woo PH assemblymen.

Santiago speculated that there might be attempts to woo assemblymen from PKR and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to join the Opposition in Selangor.

“But then we’ll never know who will accept the inducement (until it happens),” he added in reference to two of his party colleagues who jumped ship, leading to the fall of the Malacca state government.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said if there is any indication that there are attempts to get state assemblymen to switch sides, the matter would be reported to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Universiti Sains Malaysia political scientist Prof Dr Sivamurugan Pandian pointed out that Sabah has a history of crossovers and defections.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Shafie Apdal is under siege for having mooted a vote of confidence for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

Mahathir was booted out of Putrajaya when several MPs from his own party, led by president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin teamed up with the Opposition.

Sabah is also a prized catch for any federal government and it will always be in PN’s plan to win the state, according to Sivamurugan.

Shafie’s Parti Warisan Sabah now holds 33 seats in the 65-seat assembly but he also has the support of 15 PH assemblymen.

However, there have been many calls for Warisan and PH assemblymen to reconsider their positions now that there has been a change in government at the federal level.

It may be too difficult to resist the temptation.

