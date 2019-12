SANDAKAN: The Sabah National Security Council (NSC) today sent 763 illegal immigrants back to the Philippines.

In a statement released last night, the council said they comprised 452 men, 212 women and 99 children aged between 1 month and 80 years.

“They were detained at the Papar and Sibuga temporary detention centres.

“The deportation was from Sandakan Port to Zamboanga, Philippines,“ the statement said, adding that the foreigners were among 3,800 scheduled to be deported this month.

Last week, 918 were sent home through Sandakan Port.

The NSC also informed that 119 Indonesian immigrants were scheduled to be deported on Dec 12 (Thursday) via Tawau. — Bernama