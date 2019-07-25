Sabah opens intake for 750 interim teachers this year

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Education Department has opened its intake for 750 interim teachers this year to address the shortage of teachers in the state.

Its director Dr Mistirine Radin, said that of the number, 130 Islamic Studies interim teachers and 166 interim teachers with other options have already been appointed.

He added that the department was still looking for the remaining 454 teachers to fill the vacancies adding that those with first degrees who have not as yet started working, could apply.

Mistirine disclosed this to reporters after a ceremony to present letters of appointment and placement to the primary and secondary school interim teachers.

A total of 166 new interim teachers who had passed the Ujian Kelayakan Calon (UKCG) or the Teacher Candidate Qualification Test and interview, received their letters and will start teaching from Aug 1.

He added the policy was to have 90% local (state) teachers and 10% teachers (from the peninsular) in Sabah which is almost being achieved.

“We expect more teachers from the peninsular to return home and it will then open more opportunities for Sabahans to fill the vacancies,“ said Mistirine. — Bernama