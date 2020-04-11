Sabah orders immediate closure of Foh Sang Market

KOTA KINABALU: The state government today decided not to allow the Foh Sang Market in Luyang here to operate during the duration of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Sabah state secretary Datuk Safar Untong in a statement today said the decision was taken due to the daily overcrowding occurring at the market.

“Therefore, the state government took note of the overcrowding at the market and decided not to allow it to operate during the MCO period,” he said.

Meanwhile, Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe through his Facebook page expressed concern about the situation.

“I have stressed this many times - it is not the place where you can go shopping like normal days. No ‘kupi-kupi’. No ‘jalan jalan’.

“It is the MCO. It’s an incredible time. Only if we all stick to the order, can we win this together,” he said.

The crowded atmosphere at the market went viral on social media today, showing people queuing up to enter the premises besides the parking area was filled with vehicles. - Bernama