Sabah PGA nabs 594 people between January and September this year

TAWAU: The Sabah General Operations Force (PGA) arrested 594 people for various offences and seized goods worth RM5 million for the period from January to September this year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said those arrested comprised 35 locals, 455 Filipinos, 97 Indonesians and seven from other countries.

“All of them were arrested for various offences under the Immigration Act, the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act, the Customs Act and the Fisheries Act.

“The seized items include cigarettes, liquor, firecrackers, firearms, cash, vehicles, and drugs,“ he told reporters after presenting the IGP Letters of Appreciation to 16 PGA officers and staff at the 14th PGA Battalion Camp here yesterday.

At the event, Abdul Hamid also announced RM500,000 allocation to repair the Tawau PGA staff quarters. — Bernama