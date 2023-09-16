Sabah PH denies report that Musa Aman will lead state coalition

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) has denied a report by a local news portal that former Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman will lead the coalition.

In a joint media statement issued by Sabah PH yesterday, the coalition insisted that the matter had never been discussed or decided by them.

The statement was jointly issued by Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew; United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick; Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam; Sabah DAP chairman Datuk Frankie Poon; and Sabah Amanah chairman Lahirul Latigu.

They said that Sabah PH was very surprised by the news report entitled ‘Musa Aman akan ketuai PH Sabah?’ which went viral on social media and caused confusion and anxiety among the public.

“Sabah PH is of the view that any important decision related to the mandate and confidence of the people should be considered, scrutinised and fine-tuned unanimously at the state leadership level.

“Sabah PH will hold a meeting soon to discuss this matter, including the direction of Sabah PH ahead of the state election that will be held later,“ they added. - Bernama