Sabah PKR hopes to contest in at least one state seat per parliamentary constituency

SANDAKAN: Sabah PKR hopes to be given the chance to contest in at least one state seat in every parliamentary constituency in the next state elections.

Sabah PKR chairman Datuk Dr Sangkar Rasam said this was to ensure that the party would have an opportunity to be represented throughout the state.

“This quota will be discussed at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) level. We hope other component parties will agree to our suggestion to allocate us seats based on need.

“For example, in Sandakan zone we can see that there is not a single elected representative from PKR. They are mostly from other component parties,“ he told reporters after a Sabah PKR dinner here last night.

Sangkar said for the sake of strengthening the Unity Government, Sabah PKR hoped to boost ties with other component parties.

In Sabah, PKR has two state seats, namely Api-Api, which is represented by Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew, who is state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister; and Inanam, where state Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Peto Galim is the assemblyman.

PKR has one parliamentary seat in Sabah - Sepanggar, which is represented by Deputy Human Resources Minister Mustapha Sakmud.

Sabah has 73 state and 25 parliamentary seats. - Bernama