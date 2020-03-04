Sabah PKR solidly behind Mohd Shafie Apdal

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR stands solidly behind the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Its Chief Datuk Christina Liew (pix) reiterated the party’s stance in quashing baseless talk that party leaders had raised doubts over his leadership in the state.

“The claim is not true. As far as Sabah PKR is concerned the question of casting doubts over the Chief Minister’s stewardship does not arise at all. We are an integral part of the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan)-led government, and solidly stand behind him in his governance of the state.

“We unequivocally pledge our strong support for Datuk Seri Shafie’s leadership in the interest of greater progress and development for Sabah.

“As Api Api Assemblywoman and Member of Parliament for Tawau, I fully support the Chief Minister. He has proven his mettle for the last 21 months,“ she said in a statement here, today.

On the rumours that she was about to defect from her party, she clarified that there was no such thing.

“I adhere to my principles of unwavering support, loyalty and integrity,“ Christina said. — Bernama