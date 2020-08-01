Sabah PKR to finalise candidates, seats next week

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah PKR will decide on its list of candidates and seats to contest in the coming state election at a meeting scheduled for next week, according to state PKR chairman Datuk Christina Liew.

She said the list would be submitted to Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, who is Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, once it has been finalised.

“We will have the Sabah (PKR) election bureau meeting first. After that we will decide on the seat allocation before submitting the names (of candidates) to the chief minister.

“On the part of PKR, we will discuss among our leaders first before finalising the matter, as early as next week,” she told reporters after meeting party grassroots supporters, here today.

PKR, a Pakatan Harapan (PH) member, is part of the Warisan-led state government which came to power after the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018.

Asked whether PKR would be fielding new faces in the snap polls, Liew said the party expected to receive nominations from throughout the state in the next few days.

PKR contested eight seats in GE14 and won two - Inanam and Api-Api - and Liew said the party hoped to win three more seats this time around.

Liew said apart from cooperation among PH parties, Sabah PKR would continue to work as a team with Warisan and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) in the coming polls, which she described as challenging.

On Thursday, Mohd Shafie announced the dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way for a state election to be held within 60 days.

Asked on Inanam state assemblyman Kenny Chua’s defection to the side of former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman, Liew said she was very disappointed but his action would not have an impact on PKR.

Sabah PKR deputy chairman Mustapha Sakmud reminded party members not to work with Chua, a former PKR vice-president. - Bernama