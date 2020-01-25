Sabah police await further instructions on revocation of rifle licence

TUARAN: Sabah police are awaiting further instructions on the revocation of licences granted for the ownership of rifles in the state, found to have been misused for illegal hunting activities.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said a review of the firearm licence ownership would be made once the instructions were received.

“If we are instructed to revoke (the licence), we will review all applications,” he told reporters after a crime prevention programme here today.

Last Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said all firearm licences granted for the ownership of rifles would be revoked in stages in efforts to stop wildlife poaching.

Meanwhile, Omar said a total of 356 road accidents and two fatalities were recorded in the state in the seventh day of the “Op Selamat”, conducted in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive season.

In BELURAN, police detained three male teenagers for illegal possession of a homemade gun known as “bakakuk” and four live bullets at Ladang Myvin 2, Telupid yesterday.

Beluran district police chief Supt Kasim Muda said all of them, aged between 16 and 19 were detained at around 4pm by a team from the Sabah Forestry Department patrolling the area.

“The department also seized a parang, believed to be used for illegal hunting activities at the nearby forest,” he said in a statement here today.

Kasim said the case was being investigated under Section 8(a) of the Firearms Act 1960. — Bernama