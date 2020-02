KOTA KINABALU: Police here detained a man believed to be involved with a drug trafficking syndicate, in a raid at a condominium in Jalan Lintas, Kepayan last Saturday.

Sabah Police Commissioner, Datuk Zaini Jass said in the raid at 9.25am, officers and members of the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, state police contingent headquarters, also seized various types of drugs estimated to be worth RM743,280.

“Following information received, we arrested a 47-year-old man from Sibu, Sarawak at a parking lot beneath the condominium. On inspecting the suspect’s sling bag, we found a package wrapped in newspaper and containing four plastic packets of syabu weighing 156 grammes.

“The interrogation then led to a raid on a room at the condominium where police found drugs such as syabu weighing 1,624 grammes, ketamine (2,662 grammes), Ecstasy pills (2,801 grammes) and 1,090 Erimin 5 pills,” Zaini told reporters, here today.

He said that all the drugs were found in a metal box which was kept in the room.

Further investigation found the suspect received his supply of drugs for the local market from an unknown local man through a mobile phone application.

“The suspect was renting two units at the condominium at RM1,700 monthly per unit since last July and one of the units was used to keep the drugs,” he added.

The suspect is being remanded for a week from yesterday and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the mandatory death sentence or life imprisonment and whipping, upon conviction. - Bernama