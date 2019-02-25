Sabah police going all out against drug offences

LABUAN: The Sabah police contingent arrested a total of 13, 914 people for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Poisons Act 1952 last year, compared to 10,894 in 2017, an increase of 27.72%.

According to Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah, the narcotics criminal investigation department seized 201.9 kg of syabu, 5kg of ganja, 411.69 g ketamime, 351 ecstasy pills and 6kg of ‘daun ketum’.

He said the department also arrested 71 drug traffickers under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) 1985, some of whom have been imposed restriction orders and detention at mental rehabilitation centers.

“Following the arrests, we have seized drug peddlers’ assets worth RM14.8 million under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, of which RM5.4 million was in 2018 and RM9.4 million in 2017.”

“The seizures have successfully paralysed the drug syndicate in Sabah,“ he said at a press conference held after launching the state-level Ops Sarang at the Labuan District Police headquarters here today.

Omar said between January to Feb 21 this year, a total of 2,299 people were nabbed for various offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and the Poisons Act 1952.

“Of these, 168 were arrested for drug trafficking and investigated under Section 39B, Section 39A (2) and 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ Omar said.

He said the seizure of syabu so far this year was the highest with 3.9 kg, followed by ‘daun ketum’ with 6kg.

Omar said the Sabah police was aware of the rampant abuse of ‘daun ketum’ in Sabah, which was originally from peninsula Malaysia.

He said it was estimated that about 60% of those involved in drug abuse and trafficking were locals and the remaining were illegal immigrants and foreigners.

Meanwhile, on the ‘Ops Sarang’ in Labuan, a total of 68 people were rounded up including a woman.

“Of these, we arrested seven people, and opened investigation papers on drug offences under Section 39A (1), Section 12 (2) and Section 15 (1) (A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, with 11.08 grammes of syabu seized,“ he said.

He added that the three-hour Ops Sarang which was held from 4am to7 am involved personnel from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Immigration Department, the National Registration Department and the local authorities. — Bernama